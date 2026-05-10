Cardiño assumes new PRO-NIR acting regional director

BRIGADIER Gener Romano Cardiño assumed his post as the new Acting Regional Director of Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) effective May 8, 2026.

Cardiño replaced Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, who was reassigned to Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters as Deputy Director in Directorate for Education and Training.

The turned over of command ceremony was held at PNP National Headquarters, Camp Crame, Quezon City on May 8.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the leadership transition marks a renewed chapter for PRO-NIR as the organization continues to strengthen its commitment to maintain peace and order, enhance operational effectiveness, and deliver responsive police services across the Negros Island Region.

She said Cardiño officially assumed command with full confidence and support from the entire PRO-NIR organization, bringing with him a strong record of leadership, operational expertise, and a clear vision for a more responsive, disciplined, and community-engaged police force.

" His assumption signals renewed energy and momentum for PRO-NIR as it continues to intensify law enforcement operations against criminality, illegal drugs, loose firearms, wanted persons, and other threats to public safety, while strengthening intelligence-driven and proactive policing strategies,” she added.

PRO-NIR also expressed its gratitude and highest appreciation to outgoing Regional Director, Ibay, for his dedicated service, steadfast leadership, and significant contributions to the continued progress of PRO-NIR.

Malong said Ibay's tenure strengthened the foundation of operational accomplishments and community-oriented policing initiatives that continue to benefit the region.

She said PRO-NIR will sustain aggressive yet lawful operations through intensified intelligence-driven law enforcement, enhanced operational readiness, and swift coordinated responses to criminal activity.

It will likewise strengthen collaboration with local government units, community leaders, and partner agencies to ensure a unified approach in addressing peace and order concerns, Malong added.

Malong noted that the organization remains committed to uphold the highest standards of police service through professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights in fulfilling its mandate of protecting communities and ensuring public safety.

With renewed leadership and strengthened resolve, Malong disclosed that PRO NIR moves forward with confidence driven by a clear mission to deliver more responsive policing, enhance public safety, and uphold lasting peace and order throughout the Negros Island Region. (MAP)