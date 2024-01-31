Career platform launches new features for job-hunters in SEA

Bossjob, the chat-first career platform revolutionizing professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), is making career opportunities even more within reach for talents as they introduce new features to enable them to access jobs from abroad and remote work opportunities easily.

The hiring platform has officially launched a new feature allowing recruiters from around the world to connect with talent across parts of Asia, including the Philippines. Employers can now post their job openings globally on the Bossjob website by selecting the 'International' option and targeting specific countries where they seek top talent.

This feature not only facilitates outsourcing and remote team setups but also helps establish employer presence in previously unsupported regions. With the new feature, Bossjob aims to help companies reduce recruitment costs and streamline their cross-border hiring processes.

Bossjob's new feature comes particularly timely in helping employers seize opportunities to attract top talent. It is anticipated that individuals will be reassessing their career paths at the start of 2024. The start of a new year typically serves as a period for introspection and the setting of resolutions, leading many to reevaluate their professional aspirations and strive to begin the year on a positive note.

Moreover, Bossjob particularly sees the importance of making these job opportunities more accessible to Filipinos. The Philippines Freelance Market 2022 Report suggested many Filipinos thrive as freelancers, benefitting from overseas freelancing opportunities.

Meanwhile, the platform has also launched the remote jobs section, making it easier for talents to scroll around the opportunities that best suit them. Job seekers can easily go to the "Remote Jobs" section of the Bossjob website and check hundreds of remote job positions across various industries, including information technology, customer service, human resources, sales, finance, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare.

Bossjob CEO Anthony Garcia says the company hopes to bring opportunities not only closer but more accessible to more Filipinos.

Preference for remote work

Starting in Q3 of 2023, Bossjob began supporting hybrid and remote job opportunities, leading to a significant increase in such listings. The number of jobs posted in these categories has since doubled, underscoring a growing trend in the employment market.

Key industries embracing this trend include Information Technology (IT), sales, and emerging web3 sectors. Remote roles in high demand range from sales representatives and accountants to administrative assistants and business development managers.

The introduction of these flexible work options has led to a substantial increase in job seeker interest. Bossjob reports a sevenfold rise in the number of candidates seeking remote or hybrid work arrangements, with about 32% of its over 3 million active job seekers exploring these options.

The preference for remote work extends across various job categories, with customer service representatives (CSR), entry-level jobs, and IT roles being particularly sought after.

In addition to increased demand, Bossjob's data shows salaries for hybrid work arrangements are equally attractive to those opportunities that require people to work on-site. For instance, remote CSR roles offer an average salary of Php29,000, compared to the Php27,000 average pay for on-site positions.

Bossjob's expansion to supporting remote and hybrid work opportunities reflects a broader global trend and demonstrates the platform's commitment to evolving with the changing job market dynamics.

"In a rapidly evolving job market, Bossjob is at the forefront of the shift towards a project-based economy in the Philippines. Our data shows not just a trend but a reflection of a deeper change in work preferences. As we continue to champion this shift, Bossjob remains committed to connecting talent with forward-thinking employers, reshaping the workforce for a more dynamic and adaptable future,” Garcia said.

With a growing presence in Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, Bossjob aims to reach over 30 million users in SEA by 2026. As part of its efforts to expand its global market, it has started offering free services this year.

To know more about how to welcome the new year with a new career win, visit the Bossjob website at https://bossjob.com/.(PR)