Catholics observe Palm Sunday

Bacolodnons and Negrenses joined in the observance of Palm Sunday, a significant religious and cultural tradition celebrated annually, which commences the celebration of Holy Week.

At the San Sebastian Cathedral, thousands of Catholic faithful attended the Palm Sunday Mass to have their palm crosses blessed after the Holy Mass.

Reverend Father Marvin Labasan officiated the Mass and blessed the palm crosses waved by the Catholics.

The San Sebastian Cathedral was fully occupied, with some churchgoers occupying the side portions of the cathedral.

Sellers of palm crosses positioned themselves outside the cathedral to sell their newly woven palm crosses.

These palm crosses are part of the religious tradition of Catholics, who place the blessed palm crosses on the main door or at the small altar of their respective houses.

Every Catholic was seen holding their palm cross, which also served as a good business for the sellers outside the cathedral.

Some children were seen selling palm crosses, while some adults were the ones weaving them.

The priest blessed everyone who attended the Mass and asked them to observe fasting, not just in food but also in refraining from committing sins.*