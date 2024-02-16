Cauayan lays out plans for dry spell

The municipal government of Cauayan is laying out plans for the effect of the dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon, Mayor Johnrey Tabujara said Thursday, February 15.

Tabujara said he met with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Thursday and discussed strategies on how to address the situation.

Cauayan is one of the localities affected by the dry spell with 102 hectares of rice fields hit.

Tabujara said they are eyeing to give food and financial assistance to the affected farmers.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson reported earlier that damages due to the dry spell already have reached P14.4 million.

Drought-induced by El Niño is expected to hit five major rice-growing provinces that accounted for nearly half of the country’s rice output in 2023, the government weather service said.

In a report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the affected provinces are Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Pangasinan, Cagayan, and Negros Occidental, with drought conditions expected to prevail until the end of February.

Pagasa defines drought as three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall conditions or greater than a 60 percent reduction from average rainfall.

The weather bureau has said that the effects of El Niño may run until the second quarter. An estimated 63 provinces will experience droughts or dry spells.*