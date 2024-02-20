Cauayan readies aid for farmers affected by dry spell

The municipal government of Cauayan is readying its food and cash assistance for farmers affected by the dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon, Mayor John Rey Tabujara said Monday, February 19.

Tabujara said they are consolidating with the Municipal Agriculture Office on the number of affected farmers.

"It has been two days since rain fell on the town. It was not a strong rain but continuous that benefited the rain-fed farms," the mayor said.

As of now, he said the local government will release food assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as well as cash assistance.

Tabujara said that he can't say how much the cash assistance will be as it would depend on the report of the MAO.

However, he assured the affected farmers that they have set aside a budget for the cash assistance.

"We can't say yet when to declare a state of calamity. We are prioritizing the immediate assistance for our farmers," he clarified.

Tabujara earlier reported that 14 of the 25 barangays in the municipality have been affected, which covered 127 farmers and 126 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dina Genzola, acting provincial agriculturist, said they are going to send personnel to validate if the number of famers affected by the El Niño has increased in Cauayan, as well as check the affected farmers in Kabankalan City.*