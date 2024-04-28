Cauayan to decide on state of calamity declaration

The municipal government of Cauayan will decide this week if it will declare a state of calamity, Mayor John Rey Tabujara said Sunday, April 28.

Cauayan has reported damage to rice crops worth P66,139,789, the highest in the province, a report by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed.

The report also showed that the drought has affected 1,130 rice farmers in 20 barangays and 562.48 hectares.

Tabujara said they are coordinating with the concerned local and national agencies and members of the Sangguniang Bayan to finalize what action they should take.

"We are conducting an inventory to determine how many affected farmers have not yet received any financial assistance from the provincial government and the Department of Agriculture," the mayor said.

He said they have already distributed 600 food packs to the affected farmers.*