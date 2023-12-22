CDC hosts year-end assessment meeting

The Bacolod City Development Council (CDC) spearheaded the meeting and conference for the year-end assessment of the current year wherein various matters were raised and assessed in relation to ensuring and promoting the city welfare and development at the L'Fisher Hotel Bacolod Thursday, December 21.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Alfredo Benitez, Councilors Thaddy Sayson, Celia Flor, Lady Gles Pallen, CDC Head Secretariat Mary Jean Ramos, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Bacolod City Director Maredith Madayag, City Engineer's Office’ Loben Ceballos, lawyer Allyn Luv Dignadice, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Anna Pornan, and barangay officials.

Discussions in the agency included the request for a water system at the Metro Bacolod District Jail Women's Dormitory and the appointment of the new committee members together with the newly-elected brgy. officials.

The event ended with a giving of a certificate of recognition to Madayag for her services rendered during her term as DILG director as she will be retiring.*