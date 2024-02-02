CDRRMO RECEIVES FREE INTERNET ACCESS FROM DICT

The Department of Information and Communications Technology recently turnover the newly-installed satellite internet to the Sipalay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office station at Brgy. 3.

DICT officers Engr. Niel Divinagracia and Engr. Hypter Jean Philip Posadas led the turnover to executive assistant to the mayor Dionilo Bogtae on behalf of City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, and CDRRMO in-charge Jamaica Mueda.

They were accompanied by ersonnel from Cadiz City DRRMO, Kabankalan DRRMO, Negros Occidental Disaster Management Program Division.

The project is under RA 10929 or “an act establishing free internet access programs in public places in the country” in which the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acts as the lead implementing agency and has accordingly been committed to providing internet connectivity services. to further develop knowledge in the digital space and improve the lives of the Filipino people.

The satellite internet installed in the CDRRMO will provide uninterrupted internet service and will be beneficial during calamities and disasters where connectivity is usually disrupted.

The DICT has also turned over back-up electric supply equipment to the CDRRMO. (PR)