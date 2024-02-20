Bacolod

Cebuano pool shark wins 1st vice guv’s 10-ball open

The champion receives his ceremonial check worth P400,000. VILMA TIO PHOTO
RUNNER-UP. Jundel Mazon who won as second place winner receives his P150,000 cash prize. VILMA TIO PHOTO
Champion pool shark Jerson Cumayas in actionVILMA TIO PHOTO

Cebuano billiard sensation Jerson Cumayas defeated veteran Jundel Mazon to rule the 1st Vice Governor Jeffrey Padilla Ferrer's 10-ball open tournament held at the SM City Bacolod Atrium on February 12-17, 2024.

The 27-year-old champion won the last three racks to score 11 against the 7 against his rival Jundel Mazon who placed second.

The champion won P400,000 cash and a trophy while Mazon won second place with a P150,000 cash prize.

The billiards sensation is from Lilloan, Cebu who won several championship games in the field of pool games.

The champion Cumayas won over Ruben Cuña 9-5 to reach the finals while Mazon scored impressive come-from-behind wins against John Vincent Vicedo and Kyle Amoroto in the semi-finals.

The other winners include Kyle Amoroto won 3rd place, Ruben Cuña-4th place, John Rebong-5th place, Jesson Marabi-6th place,

John Vincent Vicedo-7th, Paulo Galuto-8th, Jason Sentillas-9th, Sean Mark Malayan-10th, Judy Villanueva-11th, Michael Baoanan-12th, Jake Alonsagay-13th, Edwin Gamas-14th, and Jeffrey Roda-15th placer.

A total of 131 billiard players joined the week-long tournament.*

Champion pool shark Jerson Cumayas in actionVILMA TIO PHOTO

