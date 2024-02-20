Cebuano pool shark wins 1st vice guv’s 10-ball open

Cebuano billiard sensation Jerson Cumayas defeated veteran Jundel Mazon to rule the 1st Vice Governor Jeffrey Padilla Ferrer's 10-ball open tournament held at the SM City Bacolod Atrium on February 12-17, 2024.



The 27-year-old champion won the last three racks to score 11 against the 7 against his rival Jundel Mazon who placed second.



The champion won P400,000 cash and a trophy while Mazon won second place with a P150,000 cash prize.



The billiards sensation is from Lilloan, Cebu who won several championship games in the field of pool games.



The champion Cumayas won over Ruben Cuña 9-5 to reach the finals while Mazon scored impressive come-from-behind wins against John Vincent Vicedo and Kyle Amoroto in the semi-finals.



The other winners include Kyle Amoroto won 3rd place, Ruben Cuña-4th place, John Rebong-5th place, Jesson Marabi-6th place,

John Vincent Vicedo-7th, Paulo Galuto-8th, Jason Sentillas-9th, Sean Mark Malayan-10th, Judy Villanueva-11th, Michael Baoanan-12th, Jake Alonsagay-13th, Edwin Gamas-14th, and Jeffrey Roda-15th placer.



A total of 131 billiard players joined the week-long tournament.*