Celebrating Milestones with ‘Paskong Pasasalamat’ Christmas Tree Lights and SMX's 10th Anniversary

Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod embraced the spirit of gratitude and joy with its Paskong Pasasalamat Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, held on November 21, 2024, at SM City Bacolod. The event marked the beginning of the festive season and also celebrated a decade of the SMX Convention Center’s impact on the community.

The Christmas tree lighting took place at the hotel’s Art Cove, while the SMX Convention Center’s 10th anniversary celebration was held at Function Hall 2 of SMX.

The dual celebrations were led by prominent figures, including Ms. Cathy Nepomuceno, Senior Vice President of Operations at SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.; Ms. Deborah Haines, Senior Director of Operations for Southeast Asia at Radisson Hotel Group; Ms. Agnes Pacis, Vice President for Commercial at SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.; Mr. Sherwin Lucas, Area General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Iloilo; Mr. Gian Carlo Luna, Hotel Manager at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo; Mr. Michael Albaña, Vice President & General Manager of SMX Convention Center (SMXCC); and Mr. Walid Wafik, Senior Vice President of Operations at SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. Local dignitaries, including Bacolod City Councilors Claudio “Kalaw” Puentevella and Em Ang, also joined the celebration.

Ms. Cathy Nepomuceno shared her thoughts on the significance of the event: “This Paskong Pasasalamat is a celebration of the resilient, hopeful, and deeply grateful Filipino spirit. Let us take a moment to appreciate the blessings—big and small—that fill our lives. From simple family joys to significant achievements, let’s express our gratitude to everyone.”

She also expressed her appreciation for the staff at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod: “Our appreciation extends to all our team members here at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, who exemplify the renowned Filipino hospitality. Your passion and commitment to excellence are evident in the handmade Christmas stars and parol decorations we see today. Thank you for your consistent dedication and hard work.”

The Christmas tree, beautifully adorned with traditional symbols of hope and joy, stood as more than just a decoration—it became a symbol of love, compassion, and the true spirit of Filipino Christmas. “As we light up this tree, let us also illuminate our hearts with gratitude and kindness,” Ms. Nepomuceno said.

“Remembering that even amidst challenges, we can always find reasons to be thankful. This positive outlook makes life happier, more fulfilling, and uniquely Filipino.” She concluded by extending holiday wishes: “On behalf of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, we wish you a joyous Christmas season filled with love, peace, and prosperity. Malipayon nga Paskwa kag Madamu nga Salamat.”

Ms. Deborah Haines, Senior Director of Operations for Southeast Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, shared her heartfelt appreciation as well: “Christmas is the happiest season of the year, and I would like to thank you for helping me to start Christmas 2024 here in the Philippines. You are one of my many families, as I have been privileged to travel the world. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season.”