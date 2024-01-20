CENRO Bago conducts port inspections to combat illegal wildlife trade

To heighten the monitor of wildlife traffic incidence at the seaports, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Bago City coordinated and inspected the Banago Port at Bacolod City and FF Cruz Shipping Corporation at Brgy. Mantaangan, E.B. Magalona, January 18.

Cenro Bago has constantly coordinated and deployed wildlife traffic enforcers at the seaports and airports in the province to closely monitor illegal Wildlife trade.

The inspection last Thursday was led by CENR Officer Rosievel Dimatulac and Enforcement and Monitoring Chief Philip Lechoncito.

The Philippines known to be rich in biodiversity remains as the venue for illegal Wildlife trade. Wildlife seizures are vital to the conservation and preservation of wildlife in the province.

The Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001 or Republic Act No. 9147 prohibits the killing, inflicting injury, introduction, trading, collecting, hunting, possessing, gathering, maltreating, and transporting of wildlife without permits. Violators may face a fine of up to P1,000,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 years. (PR)