CENRO Kabankalan cleans up for ‘Zero Waste Month’

In celebration of Zero Waste Month, with the theme of "Sustainable Waste Management in Livable Communities", the early morning of January 29, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Kabankalan organized a commendable clean-up effort within its office grounds.

Under the expert supervision of Officer-in-Charge, CENR Officer Wilfredo Canto, the devoted workers of DENR CENRO Kabankalan set out on a quest to improve the sustainability of their surroundings.

In an engaging demonstration of environmental advocacy, employees from the DENR Sipalay Satellite Office joyfully engaged in a simultaneous clean-up event to honor Zero Waste Month.

Amidst the scenic backdrop of Sipalay, a determined team came together to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable waste management techniques.

OIC, CENR Officer Canto led the clean-up campaign, which took a holistic approach, involving the nearby business community in environmental action. Notably, McDonald's Kabankalan, an adjacent restaurant, worked effortlessly with the DENR team, underlining the critical role businesses play in promoting sustainable trash management.

The collaborative effort not only permitted correct garbage disposal within the DENR CENRO Kabankalan premises, but also represented a shared commitment to creating livable communities through responsible environmental practices.

The cleanup exercise produced excellent results, with a total of 23 sacks filled to the brim with nearly 106 kg of biodegradable waste.

The laborious sorting process during the clean-up demonstrated everyone's dedication to recycling, as about 64 kg of mixed recyclables, including bottles and other recyclable materials, were carefully sorted from general rubbish.

Furthermore, the collection of 18 kg of plastic cups, soiled diapers, plastic wrappers, plastic spoons and forks, and cartons demonstrates the diversity of the waste stream and calls for an integrated approach to trash reduction.

This cooperative endeavor is a source of inspiration for other communities seeking to improve sustainable trash management.

The clean-up activity during Zero Waste Month, which combined the efforts of government agencies such as DENR CENRO Kabankalan and local businesses such as McDonald's Kabankalan, exemplifies the potential of working together in achieving beneficial and long-term environmental impacts.

Officer Wilfredo P. Canto and his team's commitment, together with McDonald's Kabankalan's cooperation, presents a promising model for communities aiming for a more sustainable and waste-conscious future. (PR)