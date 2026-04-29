Central, northern Negros consumers to convene on power crisis

THE Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access), along with the Alliance of Consumers in Northern Negros (ACNN), will convene the Central and Northern Negros Consumers in Bacolod City on April 30, 2026.

Wennie Sancho, Access president, said Access and ACNN express grave apprehension over the thinning energy reserve in the Visayas grid.

He said Department of Energy (DOE) records revealed that the Visayas grid is operating with critically low reserves, especially during peak hours when major plants go on forced outages.

"We are alarmed by the apparent inadequacy of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to absorb the influx of various renewable energy projects without frequency disturbance. While we support the transition to clean energy, the grid must be ready," he added.

Sancho noted that the Central and Northern Negros Consumers Conference aims to establish direct dialogue with Negros Electric and Power Corp., and other stakeholders to demand immediate action from NGCP and DOE to address the Visayas thin reserve through fast-tracking of approved transmission projects and the procurement of sufficient ancillary services to stabilize the frequency amid RE integration.

Sancho said the officers of ACNN will manifest their support by issuing an urgent call in support of the intended partnership between Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Noneco) and Negros Power.

He said the conference aims to unify the voices of consumers from San Carlos to Sagay, from Bacolod to Victorias, to finalize a Northern Negros Consumers Power Agenda (NNCPA) for submission to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), DOE, NGCP, National Electrification Administration (NEA), and Congress before the next power supply crisis hits.

He added that the conference will be highlighted with the induction of ACNN officers led by Pastor Efraim Tapang as ACNN president, with Atty. Arnel Lapore, CENECO Acting General Manager, as induction officer.

Sancho disclosed that this conference will serve as a partnership between electricity consumers, distribution utilities, and electric cooperatives, particularly in confronting the oil and energy crisis. (MAP)