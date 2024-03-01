Central PH State U opens new computer lab in Valladolid

The Central Philippines State University (CPSU) Valladolid Extension recently held the blessing and inauguration of its newly constructed computer laboratory located in Brgy. Bagumbayan, Valladolid, February 28.

Leading the inauguration was Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson with Board Member Pal Guanzon (2nd District), Valladolid Mayor Enrique Miravalles, and Victorias City Councilor Francis Frederick Palanca who represented Senator Bong Go, among others.

Lacson said that by equipping the youth with relevant and quality education and training, the CPSU has reinforced the educational landscape of Negros Occidental and has become instrumental in the transformation of the socio-economic landscape of the province.

“As your Governor, it is my sincere hope that CPSU will continue to stand as the pillar of outstanding public higher education, recognizing that public education remains the most important tool in providing solid opportunities and empowerment to our youth and in transforming lives and communities, he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to Sen. Go for his support to the Province of Negros Occidental; he also thanked the local government of Valladolid, and the CPSU faculty and staff for their support and dedication to quality education. (PR)