CENTRALE: Your Ultimate Address in the Heart of the City

Centrale is one of the residential developments of the Active Group in Negros Occidental. It is a premier 48-hectare master-planned community in Bacolod City that promises an exclusive living experience. Situated along La Salle Avenue in Brgy. Mandalagan, it guarantees quick access to essential urban amenities within a 5-minute radius.

The property boasts inviting open spaces that create a delightful setting for outdoor enjoyment. Residents also enjoy proximity to popular leisure and tourist spots, making Centrale the ideal choice for those seeking a refined lifestyle in the heart of the city.

At Centrale, all the conveniences of the big city life are within your reach.

In less than 5 minutes, this vibrant community brings you close to St. Scholastica’s Academy, University of St. La Salle, Colegio de San Agustin, Riverside Medical Center, Queen of Mercy Hospital, The Doctor’s Hospital, Redemptorist Church, Victory Christian Fellowship, Robinsons Place Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, City Mall Mandalagan, Bob’s Restaurant, Calea, and more!

The project is one of the few subdivisions in Bacolod City that offer larger cut with its residential lots ranging from 300 to 953 sqm. giving you ample space to build your dream home.

Entrepreneurs may also bring their business to the center with Centrale’s commercial lots along La Salle Avenue ranging from 758 to 6,999 sqm.

To provide the best experiences for your family, Centrale also offer thoughtful and family-friendly amenities such as swimming pools, multi-purpose clubhouse, covered sports pavilion, outdoor play court, children's play area, exercise lanes, and sprawling open spaces.

Make your dream home a reality by securing the best lot for your family. Explore Centrale Bacolod's residential and commercial lots that are now ready for construction.



For more information, visit their website at www.centrale.com.ph. You may also call their sales team for assistance at (034) 431-1112 or +63 933 4501 374.

Centrale is a residential development of the Active Group of Companies. It is a fully-integrated real estate conglomerate operating with a remarkable synergy of resources in architecture, property planning, construction, land development, real estate sales, and marketing.

To discover more about Active Group and its developments, visit www.activegroup.com.ph. [Sponsored Content]