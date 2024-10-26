CEO recommends revetment wall at Barangay Sum-ag River

The Bacolod City Engineer's Office has recommended to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to put up a revetment wall along Kabiguan Creek in Barangay Sum-ag to address the flood problem in the area.

Loben Ceballos, head of the City Engineer's Office, said they were tasked by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to investigate the recent cause of flooding in Barangay Sum-ag.

" We found out that the constriction of the Kabiguan Creek, which was caused by the construction of an overflow bridge, caused the floods in various parks in Barangay Sum-ag as well as in Barangay Pahabocoy on Monday, October 21," he said.

He added the construction of the revetment wall in Barangay Sum-ag River is not a 100 percent solution to the flooding problem, but it will mitigate the effect on the informal settlers in the area.

Loben noted that the said project will be funded by the DPWH.

Loben said they will submit their recommendation to the DPWH soon so they can start the implementation of the project.

" For now, we are removing the overflow bridge, which will take almost a week, to give way to the natural flow of water in the area," he said.

On Monday, October 21, at least 111 families in Barangay Sum-ag and at least eight families in Barangay Pahanocoy were evacuated due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Ceballos said Kabiguan Creek is the outfall of the surrounding areas such as the Tomaro and the Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway (Banoceh).

He said they also agreed to put up a bamboo footbridge in the area that will be installed by the DPWH. /MAP.