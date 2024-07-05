Changes in Bacolod City visible under Benitez admin-Lacson

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said there are already changes in Bacolod City under the administration of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Lacson said he is also looking forward to the underground cable wiring in strategic places in Bacolod City, especially Lacson Street. "We will no longer see telephone and electricity wires.

The mayor is very pronounced about change that he has been calling for," Lacson said.

The governor personally attended the State of the City Address of Benitez, on Wednesday at the Bacolod Government Center grounds.

He also took note of the Administrative ease of doing business in the city under Benitez which he said is a very welcome news for businesses to entice more investments.

He said assistance given by Bacolod City does not take so long because of ways being implemented by Benitez. (TDE)