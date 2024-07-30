Charges against Malacon and 9 others, lack of probable cause and substantial evidence

The office of the Ombudsman dismissed criminal and administrative charges against E.B. Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon and nine other local officials for lack of probable cause and substantial evidence filed by former Vice Mayor Robert Acaling.

In a press conference Monday, Malacon said they will file appropriate charges against some individuals for the damages created against them.

Acaling according to Malacon reportedly filed an Affidavit of Desistance claiming that after evaluating the facts he is no longer interested in filing the cases against the respondents.

" He realized already that the case against us won't prosper," Malacon said. The cases for alleged violation of Anti-graft and Corrupt Act and Code of Ethical Standards for public employees and officials that were dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman stemmed from the alleged conspiracy of the officials and members of the SB with the mayor when they passed a Resolution granting mayor the authority to sign a Memorandum of Agreement without discussion for the disbursement of P300,000 to 23 barangays for flood control projects and road rehabilitation projects on April 4, 2018.

Other officials on the dismissed cases with Malacon were Municipal Treasurer Riza Gumban, whose retirement was stalled during the duration of the case; Municipal Budget Officer Jessilyn Castillo Plaza and Sangguniang Bayan Members Joey Hechanova Pugales; Reylan Villarias Gamboa; Isidro Sellada Gomed, Jr.; Eric Matulac who is now the Vice Mayor; Gelita Singuay Parcon. and Jovie Madayag and Punong Barangay Leah Beri of Barangay Tanza.(TDE)