Charter change hit on Edsa commemoration

As the nation commemorated the 38th year of the Edsa People Power, prominent figures from Negros stood at the forefront of resistance against the proposed Charter Change.

San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, Rev. Virgilio Amihan Jr., Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI) Bishop of the Diocese of Negros Occidental, and former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela led the charge in opposing the move to change the Constitution on Sunday, February 25.

Under the banner of the People's Coalition for Democracy Negros (PCDN), around 700 individuals from various multi-sectoral groups marched from the Provincial Lagoon towards the Bacolod City Plaza Replica, emphasizing the critical need to safeguard the gains of democracy achieved through the Edsa revolt and a strong indignation towards the railroading of Charter Change by Marcos Jr.

The push for charter change, the groups stated, echoes the dark days of martial law. Under the guise of economic progress, charter change poses grave risks to democracy, governance, economic stability, and national identity, they said.

“The proposed amendments, particularly the extension of term limits, signal a clear intent to prolong the reign of the Marcos Jr. regime," PCDN said. "We cannot stand idly by as our hard-fought freedoms are jeopardized. It is incumbent upon us to stand united in defense of our democracy."

“The proposed charter change poses significant economic dangers, including the potential selling off of land and services to foreign entities. Allowing 100% ownership by foreigners threatens to erode national control over vital resources and infrastructure, exposing the country to exploitation and manipulation by external interests,” they added.

“We live today not with nostalgia, but with reverence for all those who struggled against the Marcos dictatorship. We stand on the shoulders of our forebears, like the unwavering Bishop Antonio Y. Fortich of Negros and the unflappable Jaime Cardinal Sin of Manila. We remember the martyrs, often less known, whose resistance against a dictatorship cost them their lives,” said Bishop Alminaza in a written statement read during the program.

He added, “Rather than Charter Change, the leaders of our nation should focus on peacebuilding.”

The group called on all Filipinos to reject the insidious agenda of Charter Change and uphold the legacy of people power. “Through education, advocacy, and collective action, let us safeguard our democracy and ensure a future where the rights and welfare of all Filipinos are protected,” they added.

The mobilization was participated by sectoral groups under Bayan Negros, One Negros Ecumenical Council (ONE-C), Partido Manggagawa, Paghimud-os Inc., National Union of Philippine Lawyers (NUPL), and Kabataan Party-list Negros.*