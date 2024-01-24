CHED converts NONESCOST to SUNN

The Commission on Higher Education En Banc has recently approved the conversion of Norther Negros State College of Science and Technology to State University of Northern Negros.

With this approval, it will make SUNN as the first State University in Sagay City with campuses in Escalante City and Calatrava.

Mayor Narciso “Narwin” Javelosa, Jr. lauded the faculty and staff of SUNN who took care of the rigorous process that started during the pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to Former Cong. Leo Rafael Cueva who started the initiative and the current 2nd District Cong. Alfredo Marañon, III, for his support and helping to fast-track the law to create the university.

The mayor also said that he welcomes this development and assured his support to improve the quality of education in Sagay.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva also said that he was overjoyed with the good news that SUNN is officially a state university.

"We have been determined to make this happen," he said, adding "We are grateful for those who help made this possible." (PR)