Cheers to our Fathers

June 16 is Father’s Day. It is the time of the year when we celebrate super special day for our

Tatays, Papas and Daddys. I believe each day is special for our fathers and also our mothers.

The role of every father is important in a child’s physical and emotional well-being. Both parents

have vital roles in bringing up their children. Parents are responsible for protecting their children

and of course, loving them.

Our father’s role is usually the breadwinner of the family or the provider. He also is our

protector, our disciplinarian, and our role model, among other things. He is our everything. Fathers

teach us to love and respect our mothers. We know daughters who are daddy’s girl or a son’s best

friend.

A child grows up healthier physically and emotionally when growing up in a stable family

home. Fighting is “normal” – it happens in families. There will be arguments but with

understanding, communication, and listening to each other, we can “fix” problems. At the end of

the day, our family is our home, where we belong.

Men, our fathers, also experience health issues. Physically, like women, they can also develop

heart and lung problems, as well as, diabetes. Prostate cancer is a common form of cancer in

men.

Men are also affected by their mental health. Many men are reluctant to talk about their mental

health. Stigma is still present. Men experience depression, too! However, they still tend to not

seek treatment.

The National Institute of Mental Health shares this common symptoms and signs of mental

health concerns in men:

ü  Anger, irritability, or aggressiveness

ü  Noticeable changes in mood, energy level, or appetite

ü  Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

ü  Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless or on edge

ü  Increased worry or feeling stressed

ü  Misuse of alcohol or drugs (or both)

ü  Persistent sadness or feelings of hopelessness

ü  Feeling flat or having trouble feeling positive emotions

ü  Engaging in high-risk activities

ü  Aches, headaches, or digestive symptoms without a clear cause

ü  Obsessive thinking or compulsive behavior

ü  Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life

ü  Thoughts of death or suicide or suicide attempts

Let us help our father. Together with our mother, let us be their cheerleader and companion if

they need to consult a medical professional or need to do an errand.

One should be thankful if your parent is still alive. Love them. Be patient with them. Treat them

on Father’s day.

Prayer for the Fathers from the Missionaries of Prayers:

Father, we thank you for our earthly fathers. We honor them so that we may have long lives in

this land that you are giving us.

Thank you for providing for them and for continuing to build them up in the faith. Bring peace and comfort to them. Give them joy, courage, and strength. Grant grace so they may do the difficult things. Thank you for the love, nurturing, and discipline that they give to us as we know this was for our good. We ask that your love will continue to cover the multitude of sins and blot out the imperfections as we know they are human. May we continue to honor them beyond Father’s Day and support them. Give them health so they may have long lives. Show us how to be a better son/daughter to them and how I can encourage them so that they may walk even closer to you, in Jesus' Mighty Name, Amen.

For those fathers who passed away, visit them and pray for them. It’s really sad to lose a parent.

Sometimes, we realize how important they are when they are gone.

As we celebrate Father’s Day, let us also reflect on marriage and family. More on this next issue.

Happy Father’s Day.