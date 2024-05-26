Chicken Inasal Festival brings economic, tourism boost to Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY – The three-day Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival is poised to create more economic opportunities and tourism development here as it kicks off at the North Capitol Road Friday night.

The festival highlights the city’s heritage food industry made famous by its signature dish, the chicken inasal or charcoal-grilled chicken.

In a statement, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the festival continues to celebrate Bacolod’s chicken inasal industry and promote its unique culinary heritage, while promoting tourism and bringing economic gains.

“We invite you to indulge in our savory celebration,” the mayor said as the festivity, staged in four different venues, focuses on “creating platforms and portals for the global and national audience” under the theme “Inasal Global.”

“It’s time to share the Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival with the rest of the world," he said.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairman of the City Council’s committee on tourism, said the celebration is a pride of Bacolod that can also spur the local economy, particularly microenterprises in the food sector.

He said the famous Manokan Country, a row of grilled chicken restaurants at the Reclamation Area, would also become a major tourist destination once modernized.

“This year’s theme is ‘Inasal Global’ because we want Bacolod to be known for its food, especially the chicken inasal, globally,” Villarosa said.

Among the main activities held Friday afternoon was the Inasal Culinary Battle at SM City Bacolod, where aspiring chefs and cooks took on culinary challenges in preparing chicken inasal -- both the classic version and a presentation with a global twist.

The Bacolod Chicken Inasal Awards will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m., also at the mall’s Main Atrium.

The Barangay Chicken Inasal Cook-Off will be held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central on Saturday afternoon; while the Chicken Inasal open style dance competition will be held at Megaworld’s The Upper East, which will also be the venue of the arena dance competition and the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Videos of Bacolodnons and Negrenses taking on the Bacolod Chicken Inasal dance craze have also been posted on social media to celebrate the festival. (PNA)