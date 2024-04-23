Chicken Inasal Festival set on May 24-26

The City Government of Bacolod will celebrate the Chicken Inasal Festival from May 24 to 26, Councilor Jason Villarosa said Tuesday, April 23.

Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, said they are still finalizing the programs for the three-day event that will be held in Megaworld Upper East, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

“We will do away with the longest chicken grill, but we will also hold a ceremonial chicken grilling,” he said.

He added that for this year’s festival, they will not utilize the Bacolod City Government Center as a festival site.

Villarosa noted that the festival working committee, along with Councilor Celia Matea Flor, decided to celebrate the festival in the malls.

“Last year, we celebrated the festival in malls, and it was a successful celebration, so we also want to make a change this year,” Villarosa said.

He said that instead of the longest chicken grill, they will hold a barangay dance competition for the Chicken Inasal Festival.

Villarosa noted that last year, the city allocated P1 million for the festival, and this year, they amended the ordinance to increase the budget to P2 million, which is still subject to the approval of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Villarosa said they will also tap a private organization to handle the festival activities.

The first Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival was celebrated in 2018 with the participation of various chicken vendors in the city.

Moreover, Villarosa said the city is also preparing for the MassKara Festival in October this year.

He said the festival will be celebrated on the second week of October, and under the ordinance, the highlight of the festival should be set on the fourth Sunday of October.*