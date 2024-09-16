CHICKS x Get Spotted join Negros Trade Fair 2024

The handmade textiles by nine weavers of Kabankalan City were showcased during the launch of the CHICKS x Get Spotted collection held recently at Citadines Hotel in Mandalagan, Bacolod City.

Negros Occidental 6th District Rep. Mercedes “Chedeng” Alvarez with Emgee Po - Jimenea led the launching of the CHICKS x Get Spotted where the handmade textiles by nine weavers from Kabankalan were made into clothes with various designs and styles.

It is the local craftsmanship that was highlighted to support the local artisans who were thorough in their artistry.

In a world dominated by fast fashion and mass production, we believe in the power of local craftsmanship, said Cong. Alvarez.

“Each piece in our collection is meticulously designed featuring the handmade textiles produced by the nine weavers from Kabankalan City,” she said.

These collections will be available during the yearly Negros Trade Fair CHICKS booth in Ayala Malls Glorietta on September 17-22, 2024.

“Your support will not only promote these local artisans in the CHICKS community but also reduce our environmental footprint,” she said.

She added, “Fashion can be fun while being kind to the planet. We celebrate the community and sustainability. Let’s explore our collection, and experience the fashion that reflects our unique culture and people.”

They made sure that these pieces are not only beautiful but wearable for everyday life and size-inclusive, ranging from extra small to 5XL, so everyone can enjoy and feel empowered by them. Each piece is crafted to be friendly to all body types, offering both comfort and a flattering fit for everyone.

CHICKS x Get Spotted Collections with 6th District Rep. Mercedes “Chedeng” Alvarez and Emgee Po - Jimenea and with the ladies who wear the dresses using the handmade weaves by Nine Kabankalanon weavers. | Get Spotted Photos