Children rights’ champions

The National Children’s Month is ongoing; however, guarding children is whole year round.

HOPE’s Family Support group, composed of parents and/or family members of children with repaired cleft, were invited to listen to speakers who can further assist them in caring for their children. The children were recipients of the Operation Smile Philippines (OSP) Surgical Mission.

Dr. Maria Teresa Villanueva, HOPE and OSP’s volunteer pediatrician emphasized the importance of nutrients in our bodies. She gave the highlights of each nutrient. She said balanced meal composed of complete nutrients can provide healthy bodies.

Mr. Julio Lorenzo Labayen, a registered Social Worker presented twelve Rights of the Child.

1. Every child has the right to be born well.

2. Every child has the right to a wholesome family life.

3. Every child has the right to be raised well and become contributing members of society.

4. Every child has the right to basic needs.

5. Every child has the right to access what they need to have a good life.

6. Every child has the right to education.

7. Every child has the right to play and enjoy their youth.

8. Every child has the right to be protected from danger.

9. Every child has the right to live in a productive environment.

10. Every child has the right to be cared for in the absence of their parent or guardian.

11. Every child has the right to good governance.

12. Every child has the right to freedom and peace.

Realistically, not all these rights are met. There are parents who neglect their children, and some areas are not that safe. Few children are asked by their own parents to beg for money in the streets and to work (this would be a child labor issue).

The parents shared their experiences, and it was revealed that many of them experience bullying. Many of them often defend their children. Everyone was encouraged to continue to fight (in a non-violent way) for the rights of their child. They were reminded that there is a law against bullying and other laws to safeguard the children.

Republic Act No, 10627 otherwise known as the “Anti-Bullying Act of 2013,” is an act requiring all elementary and secondary schools to adopt policies to prevent and address the acts of bullying in their institutions.

Another law to protect children is Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Republic Act No. 11650 or the Inclusive Education Act is another law. Last July, the parents also attended a talk with Atty. Sheryl Pacheco.

It was evident that family support is effective and bringing them together makes their lives easier. There is a feeling that one is not alone in this cause.

While the parents were having a discussion, the children were in another hall enjoying games to highlight healthy eating and healthy moods with Teacher Kimberly Lozada, Teacher Mars Prado and Ms. Sol Telic.

Everyone including the facilitators had a fun day with new knowledge to take home.

The HOPE Volunteers Foundation, Inc. is always grateful for Operation Smile Philippines, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, private companies, volunteer doctors, nurses, medical staff, and individuals who continue to assist us through financial support as well as sharing their time, talents and treasures.

Ipaglaban natin ang kabataan! Become a children’s rights champion!*