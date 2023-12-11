Bacolod

Children’s stories come to life in Hinigaran

Storybook and animated film characters grace the streets of Hinigaran as they parade in colorful floats.
Thousands of locals and visitors flock as Hinigaran town lit up its Disneyland-inspired public plaza.
Thousands of locals and visitors flock as Hinigaran town lit up its Disneyland-inspired public plaza.FRANCIS RYAN PABIANIA PHOTOS
Town officials with the production team during the lights on ceremony at the public plaza, Dec. 8.
Town officials with the production team during the lights on ceremony at the public plaza, Dec. 8.FRANCIS RYAN PABIANIA PHOTOS
Negrenses need not travel abroad to experience the magic of Disneyland or Universal Studios.

Last week, popular storybook and animated film characters were brought to life as Hinigaran town lit up its public plaza just in time for the Yuletide season.

Characters like Snow White, the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland, the Nutcracker, Belle and the Beast, Maleficent, and even Tinkerbell visited the southern Negros town atop floats in a parade on December 9.

Meanwhile, the town’s public plaza was lit up in design inspired by the magical Disneyland on Dec. 8.

Hinigaran’sparkly public square has become one of the most awaited attractions in the South. In the previous years, the town dressed it’s plaza in white and blue reminiscent of a winter wonderland.*

