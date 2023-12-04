CHMSU execs complete CHED-AIM leadership program

Carlos Hilado Memorial State University President Norberto Mangulabnan and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Estrellas successfully completed the Global Academic Leadership Program (GALP) in a graduation ceremony held on November 29 at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati City.

The 40-day online program, organized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), aims to equip selected leaders of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) across the Philippines with the necessary concepts, frameworks, principles, and innovative tools to effectively exercise their leadership mandate in their respective academic institutions.

GALP is part of CHED's efforts to enhance the leadership skills of higher education officials and is a key internationalization program under the CHED International Affairs Staff (IAS).

The program supports CHED's new vision and mission to continuously improve the leadership skills of higher education leaders as part of the modernization of Philippine higher education. (PR)