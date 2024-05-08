CHMSU IP management director gets IPOPHIL nod

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) recognized Director Armando Reosura of the CHMSU Intellectual Property Management Office the 2024 Gawad Yamang Isip Awards, April 29, in Makati City.

Director Reorsura is one of the recipients of the Intellectual Property (IP) Citation from IPOPHIL.

He was for his invaluable assistance as a pro bono patent agent under the Inventor Assistance Program.

IPOPIL awards Filipinos and homegrown brands and technologies whose IP has made a positive impact on people, the planet, and peace.

The awards were held as the culminating event to the celebration of National IP Month in April.

The GYI is the most prestigious Philippine award for innovation, creativity, and intellectual property.

This year’s awards follow the theme set by the World IP Organization (WIPO) for World IP Day which focuses on “IP and SDGs: Building our common future with innovation and creativity.” (PR)