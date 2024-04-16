CHMSU opens DSWD Cash-for-Work Programonline applications

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Western Visayas has collaborated with Carlos Hilado Memorial State University to offer temporary employment opportunities for recent graduates and current students.

The online applications for 500 slots opened on Thursday, April 11, for AY 2021-2022 and AY 202-2023 graduates, and current students from all four campuses – Alijis, Binalbagan, Fortune Towne, and Talisay.

Interested applicants may apply online through bit.ly/CashForWorkCHMSU

The applications will run until April 18, 2024 or as soon as all slots are filled.

Current students are required to submit digital copies (image file) of their school ID and certification (certificate of enrollment). Meanwhile, graduates must submit digital copies of their school ID and diploma.

CHMSU is among the three state universities in Negros Occidental that will host the Cash-For-Work Program along with the Technological University of the Philippines Visayas and the State University of Northern Negros.

This initiative is made possible through the KALAHI-CIDSS Cash-For-Work Program, which aims to provide income support and work experience to individuals in need.

This partnership benefits the students and recent graduates by giving them valuable work experience and supports the community by addressing local infrastructure needs through the program's projects.

The KALAHI-CIDSS Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay (KKB) Cash-For-Work Program (CFWP) is a cash support in exchange for the agreed community work/ service task rendered.

It provides a short-term intervention through temporary employment or a targeted cash transfer for college graduates/ students and families affected by disasters and those belonging to economically poor and vulnerable communities and sectors such as but not limited to poor and transient poor, children, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), indigenous peoples, and older persons. (PR)

P.A. Properties launches ‘Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay’ vlogging contest

P.A. Properties launches its first-ever vlogging contest titled "Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay".

This exclusive competition is open solely to P.A. Properties homeowners and homebuyers, who are invited to share their personal stories of acquiring their dream homes through engaging vlogs.

Participants can explore a range of themes—from overcoming obstacles and the discipline of saving to the joy of realizing lifelong aspirations. P.A. Properties is eager to celebrate and showcase these heartfelt journeys, highlighting the profound impact of owning a home.

The contest is open to all official P.A. Properties homeowners and homebuyers above the age of 18.

Participants must fill out the online registration form providing their complete name, address, and contact number, and submit their vlog entry through the contest page at www.paproperties.com.ph/kwentongbuhaykwentongbahay.

Submissions for the "Kwentong Buhay, Kwentong Bahay" vlogging competition are open from April 5 to May 15, 2024.

Judging criteria include authenticity (20%), creativity (20%), storytelling (40%), and video quality/editing (20%), focusing on emotional genuineness, engaging content, narrative clarity, and technical execution.

Winners will receive cash prizes of P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000, subject to applicable taxes.

P. A. Properties is committed to providing a platform for homeowners to share their inspiring stories and looks forward to the creative entries.

For more information, please contact corpcomm@paproperties.com.ph or call +63 998 584 6570. (PR)