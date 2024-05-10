CHMSU opens P25-M research, innovation hub

As part of its commitment to research, innovation, and community engagement, Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) inaugurated the two-story Research, Innovation, and Extension (RIE) Hub worth P25 million on May 9 at the Talisay City (Main) campus.

Commissioner Marita Canapi of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) led the turnover and inauguration with CHMSU President Norberto Mangulabnan, university executives, Board of Regents representatives, faculty and staff, alumni, and stakeholders, as the university celebrates its 2nd University Foundation Week.

In her message, Commissioner Canapi congratulated CHMSU for its achievement, noting that not all state universities and colleges (SUCs) are granted similar projects by the national government and CHED.

“I urge the university community to view the RIE Hub as an inspiration to further their research, extension, and internationalization initiatives,” Canapi said.

The RIE Hub will house various offices including the Office of the Vice President for Research, Extension, and Intellectual Property; the Office of Extension and Community Engagement Services; the Office of Research and Development Services; and the Office of the Intellectual Property Management Office.

Additionally, the hub features facilities such as a conference room and a Technology Business Incubation (TBI) Center, further supporting research and innovation endeavors in the university.

"Let us remember the purpose of this hub is to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and serve the community—a space of ideas and collaboration," emphasized VP for Administration and Finance Rosalinda Tuvilla.

The two-story project will be expanded with additional floors proposed for the coming year, culminating in a four-story building.



Construction supplier ITC Corporation turned over the building to President Mangulabnan in a symbolic handing over of keys.

The groundbreaking of the RIE Hub was held last year during the 1st University Foundation Week. (PR)