CHMSU recieves five CHED regional quality awards

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Regional Office 6 awarded Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) five citations in the recent 3rd CHED Regional Quality Awards.

In the ceremony held at the University of San Agustin on May 29, CHMSU was recognized for its excellence in academic and community extension programs as well as for its active support of the CHED regional office’s endeavors. On behalf of CHMSU, Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Estrellas, College of Education Dean Ophelia Duayan, and Director Esther Leah Macatimpag of National Service Training Program accepted the recognition.

The 3rd CHED Regional Quality Awards acknowledges the efforts and initiatives of higher education institutions, in the areas of instruction, research, and community extension.

CHED awarded CHMSU a special recognition for hosting the Visayas Qualifying Leg of the 2024 Philippine ROTC Games held May 26 to June 1 in Bacolod City. The university also received the Outstanding Board Performance Award after garnering exemplary results in two professional licensure examinations. CHMSU Talisay ranked third (91.07%) in the Top Performing Schools in the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination. The university is among schools with 50 or more examinees with at least 80 percent passing rate. Bachelor of Elementary Education graduate Dindo Española Jr. ranked 10 in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers after garnering 92.60 percent. Meanwhile, the CHMSU Binalbagan and Talisay campuses that offer education programs also excelled in the said exams with passing rates of 90 percent and 91.1 percent, respectively.

The university also received the Award for Excellence in Community Extension and Award for Excellence in NSTP. CHMSU is also among the HEIs who received recognition for the provision of support to the CHED regional office’s endeavors.