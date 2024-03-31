CHMSU recognized for intellectual property initiatives anew

Carlos Hilado Memorial State University was recently recognized as one of the 2023 Platinum Awardees by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) during the ITSO Presidents' Summit recently.

Vice President for Vice President for Research, Extension, and Intellectual Property Andrew Eusebio Tan and Director Armando Reosura of the IP Management Office (IPMO) led the CHMSU delegation during the awarding ceremony at Dusit Thani Manila, March 18.

The CHMSU Intellectual Property Management Office (IPMO) was recognized for diligently fulfilling the Innovation and Technology Support Office (ITSO) 2.0 Clustering deliverables 2023.

Last March 28, 2023, CHMSU was also awarded the Gold Award for fulfilling the deliverables of the 2022 ITSO 2.0 Clustering Program.

The summit also presented updates in the ITSO program implementation, aimed at empowering the members to generate more innovative and impactful outputs stemming from their research and development endeavors. (PR)