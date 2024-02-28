CHMSU Talisay among outstanding ACI student chapters worldwide

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) - Philippines student chapter of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University-Talisay was hailed one of the outstanding student chapters worldwide because of its active and innovative programs.

On February 22, ACI announced that the CHMSU-Talisay Student Chapter is among the global top performers, joining the awarded 100 student-led ACI organizations in Bangladesh, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, India, Mexico, and the United States.

CHMSU joins 16 outstanding institutions in the Philippines which includes the Far Eastern University-Alabang, Mapua University, Negros Oriental State University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Technical University of the Philippines, and Silliman University.

ACI recognizes the high level of engagement of the CHMSU-Talisay chapter for utilizing a user-friendly point system called ACIPoints that incentivizes and rewards student members for their active engagement and achievements, organization President Azzizz Marie Japitana said.

This approachable merit system encourages the members to participate more in programs, said Vice President for External Affairs Eunice adding that activities such as the PalaACIpan brainteasers and LegACI founding anniversary events continue to keep the members interested and rewarded.

ACI recognizes the achievement of outstanding student chapters whose activities align with ACI’s strategic goal to increase participation and add value for its members.

The student chapters accomplish this by increasing opportunities for professional and academic growth, as well as strengthening relationships between the student chapter and ACI and its Local Chapters.

The student chapters will receive recognition during in the ACI Awards Program Book and the Student Awards Program during the upcoming ACI Concrete Convention on March 24-28, 2024, in New Orleans, USA. (PR)