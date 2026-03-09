CHMSU to enforce 4-day workweek

THE Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) will implement a temporary four-day workweek across all four campuses in Negros Occidental effective March 10, 2026, in compliance with Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 114 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On its advisory, the university stated that under this arrangement, the university will maintain the standard 40-hour weekly requirement through compressed 10-hour shifts (7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.) from Monday to Thursday.

To ensure a smooth transition, the university said that all employees will work from home this coming Friday, March 13, while all staff (GASS, Casual, and Job Order) and faculty will report on-campus Monday to Thursday.

It added that all Friday classes will shift to synchronous or asynchronous online delivery, with hybrid options available for students with limited connectivity.

Saturday classes, National Service Training Program (NSTP), community engagements, and scheduled admission exams will proceed as planned to minimize disruption.

On March 6, 2026, the Office of the President issued Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 114, directing all government agencies and instrumentalists, including local government units, to adopt and implement energy conservation measures in their respective offices.

The university said that this temporary arrangement effective March 10, 2026, instead of March 9, to allow all office personnel and faculty sufficient time to prepare and adjust in their work and course plan.

It further aims to achieve 10 to 20 percent measurable reductions (based on Department of Energy target) in electricity, fuel, and operational costs without compromising the quality of education, research, community engagement, and administrative services. (MAP)