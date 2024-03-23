CHMSU to host region-wide RASUC-VI Culture and the Arts Conference, Festival

Over 1,000 artists, performers, and coaches from 11 state universities and colleges across Western Visayas will bring in color, music, and festivities to Carlos Hilado Memorial State University this March.

The 11 member SUCs of the Regional Association of State Universities and Colleges - VI are set to gather and compete in the RASUC-VI Culture and the Arts Conference and Festival from March 23 to 26.

“This year, the RASUC-VI Culture and the Arts Conference and Festival will highlight the healing, resilience, and hope as we move forward from the pandemic and natural disasters that hit the region in the previous years,” said CHMSU President Norberto Mangulabnan, RASUC-VI regional president.

This year’s regional tilt centers on the theme “Bidlisiw: Paghilom, Pagbangon, at Pagsulong,” the same theme for the national culture and arts festival.

PASUC Pres. Tirso Ronquillo, who is the Batangas State University president, together will the official delegations will be welcomed by host CHMSU on March 23 in the opening ceremony at Bacolod City College activity center, 9 a.m. The opening will be followed by a conference with all coaches.

In the evening, over 200 officials of the 11 SUCs led by their presidents along with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and invited government officials will be also welcomed in a Fellowship Night at the Bacolod City Government Center.

Day 1 competitions

The 11 SUCs will compete in 22 culture and arts events.

The competitions begin on March 24 with the CHMSU Talisay gym as the venue for the vocal solo, duet, and kundiman, and solo instrumentals for piano, and violin.

At the CHMSU Talisay function hall, entries for the charcoal rendering, pencil drawing, and on-the-spot poster-making contests will go head-to-head.

The instrumental solo participants for guitar, and bandurria will compete at the CHMSU audio-visual room.

Meanwhile, at the Silay City gym, entries of the indigenous, folk, contemporary, and street dances will battle it out onstage.

A live band at the CHMSU football field will also entertain both the university students and festival delegates at 5:30 p.m.

Day 2 of competitions

On March 25, the CHMSU Talisay gym will be the stage for the choral and show choir competition.

Meanwhile, the radio drama and the short and sweet plays (dialogue and musical) will be staged at the function hall.

The CHMSU Talisay campus will also become the playground of photography and outdoor painting contestants.

Mr. & Ms. RASUC-VI, closing ceremony

On March 20, the 2024 Mr. & Ms. RASUC-VI candidates from the 11 SUCs paid courtesy visits to the chief executives of the local government units of Silay and Talisay.

The candidates also astounded the mallgoers during the Talent Competition and Media Presentation at the Ayala Mall Capitol Central activity center on March 21.

The 2024 Mr. & Ms. RASUC-VI will be crowned at the Silay City gym. The coronation ceremony begins at 3:00 p.m.

The awarding of overall winners and closing ceremony of the 2024 RASUC-VI Culture and the Arts Conference and Festival will follow.

The winners of the 22 events throughout the festivities will become the representatives of Western Visayas to the 11th PASUC National Culture and the Arts Festival. (PR)