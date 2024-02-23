CHMSU to launch online portal for admission test schedules reservation

On Monday, February 26, the online portal to book admission test schedules

for aspiring students of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University will officially go live.

The link to the admission portal will be posted on CHMSU official Facebook page on Monday, too.

The portal will be accessible until March 17 only.

The Office of the Guidance Services said CHMSU is preparing for the influx of

queries and applications.

The admission tests will begin on March 18 until May 15 in all four CHMSU

campuses in Talisay City, Binalbangan, and Fortune Towne and Brgy. Alijis in

Bacolod City.

Launched a few weeks earlier than the previous academic year, the February

opening of the admission portal accords the applicants ample time to book their test schedules and prepare for the admission test, the office said.

Using the admission portal

For AY 2024-2025, CHMSU is using an improved admission portal for a much faster reservation of schedules.

Once the admission portal is live, the applicants may use the link posted on the official Facebook page to access it.

There, they will be prompted to enter their email address. They will then receive an email containing a unique access link to reserve an exam schedule.

The applicants may choose the nearest CHMSU campus as their test site. For

example, an applicant who resides in Hinigaran town may choose to take the

admission test on the Binalbagan campus.

The portal will also require the student’s learning reference number (LRN). The portal will also prompt the student to choose the campus they want to enroll at and the program they plan to take.

The applicants must also upload a clear, well-lighted full-face picture, where their shoulders are visible.

After completing the form, the admission test schedule will be generated. The

assignment of the schedule is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The room assignments will updated in the same unique access link found in the applicant’s email. The applicants may also take a screenshot of their booked test schedule and show it to the site proctor during the day of the admission test.

For more details and updates, follow the Carlos Hilado Memorial State University official Facebook page and website at https://chmsu.edu.ph/.(PR)