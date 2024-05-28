CHMSU to mainstream volunteerism with PNVSCA partnership

A Volunteerism Office will soon open at Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) to mainstream volunteerism across all campuses.

This is after CHMSU inked the memorandum of understanding with the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA), May 24, 2024, at the Talisay Campus Business Center.

On behalf of the university, Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Estrellas signed the MOU together with PNVSCA Executive Director Donald James Gawe, witnessed by Chief Economic Development Specialist Joyalit Tigres of the Policy Formulation and Planning Division of the National Economic Development Authority Region 6. NEDA VI.

They were joined by Assistant VPAA Ma. Riza Manalo; Maria Victoria Violanda, Director for Student Affairs and Services; and Francis Jose Bearneza, Director for Curriculum and Instructional Material Development.

According to the MOU, CHMSU shall designate a Volunteerism Office which will lead the mainstreaming of volunteerism in all departments, and monitor and evaluate volunteering initiatives.

CHMSU shall also actively engage faculty, staff, students, and alumni on volunteerism as well as assist PNVSCA in promoting the advocacy.

The university shall also conduct research and studies related to volunteerism. This along with building volunteerism statistics which shall include, among others, setting-up of a mechanism for the creation and regular updating of a comprehensive database/directory involving and engaging organizations in the social development sector; and the submission of a statistical report/s on volunteer mobilization on a quarterly basis.

CHMSU shall also provide technical assistance in the mainstreaming of volunteerism in local governance; and co-organize with PNVSCA the provision of technical assistance and capacity development and other activities to establish a conducive environment for volunteering for local government units, national government agencies, academe, corporate organizations, and not-for-profit organizations.

Meanwhile, PNVSCA shall provide technical assistance on volunteerism-related initiatives to further capacitate the CHMSU volunteer service corps, as well as relevant information and materials for the promotion and advocacy of volunteerism;

Collaborate with CHMSU in the implementation of its volunteering-related initiatives; and link the university with International Volunteer Service Organizations (IVSOs) and Volunteer Involving Organizations (VIOS). (PR)