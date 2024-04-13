CHMSU venue for WVSU admission exams

In support of fellow state universities in the region, Carlos Hilado Memorial State University will become a testing site for the upcoming admission examination of West Visayas State University on Sunday, April 14.

Over 700 applicants are expected to take the exam at the CHMSU Talisay (Main) Campus with two schedules – 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 - 4 p.m.

The tests will be conducted at the Function Hall, Global Learning Cafe, and four second-floor classrooms all located at the Engineering and Technology Green Building (ETGB), and the Audio Visual Room at the Library, Science, and Academic Building (LSAB).

Aspiring WVSU students are advised to arrive early and bring the requirements for the examination.

Ongoing CHMSU admission

Last week, CHMSU began releasing the lists of those qualified for the screening stage of admission to the university.

Those qualified to apply for the board and non-board programs offered at CHMSU are advised to visit the university’s official Facebook page or www.chmsu.edu.ph/screening-guidelines-for-student-admission-for-ay-2024-2025/

The admission examination for CHMSU is now in its fifth week. Over 25,000 registered for the admission exam.

The university conducts the tests on all four campuses – Alijis, Binalbagan, Fortune Towne, and Talisay – which started in March and will run until May.

The Office of the Guidance Services previously staged on-site exams in Bacolod City (BCNHS & NOHS), Cauayan, Hinoba-an, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Sipalay City, Toboso, and Talisay City (City Hall) last February and March. (PR)