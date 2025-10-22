CHMSUyanihan serves hot meals for quake-hit families in Cebu

THE CHMSUyanihan spirit crossed waters and regional borders, serving 3,500 hot meals to families and individuals affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu Province on September 30, 2025.

Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) mobilized a donation drive from October 3 to 10 across all campuses through the Center for Internationalization and External Relations (CIER), Federation of CHMSU University Student Government (FCUSG), and Art Relief Mobile Kitchen (ARMK) Bacolod Chapter.

The campaign collected P24,786.13 in cash donations through CHMSUyanihan booths in the Alijis, Binalbagan, Fortune Towne, and Talisay campuses, and via GCash.

CIER Director Rhoderick Samonte said the initiative reflected the compassion and commitment of CHMSU volunteers, alumni, and partners to serve beyond borders.

He thanked all students, faculty, staff, alumni, and stakeholders who contributed to the campaign.

Through the on-ground efforts of ARMK Bacolod Chapter, CHMSUyanihan served hot meals from October 15 to 17 in Medellin, Cebu Province.

“We started this cause when we were still students. As alumni of CHMSU, we continue to give light to our brothers and sisters affected by disasters through simple actions and volunteerism,” said Neil Patrick Valdevieso, ARMK coordinator.

The ARMK Bacolod Chapter, composed of CHMSU alumni, coordinated with Barangay Poblacion, the Municipality of Medellin, and World Central Kitchen during the operations.

“The operations in Medellin, Cebu would not have been possible without the support of Adhika, Citizen Crime Watch, UDrive Car Rental, JTI Philippines, Melvin Buracho of Brgy. Caputatan Sur, and the Philippine Coast Guard,” said Chef Rey Paunting of ARMK Bacolod Chapter. (MAP)