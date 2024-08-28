CHO reactivates mpox team

The Bacolod City Health Office (CHO) has reactivated the monkey pox (mpox) team to monitor the possible mpox cases in the city.

Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli, head of CHO, said yesterday that they are now closely monitoring the possible entry of the mpox virus or formerly known as monkeypox.

She said that after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), cases of pox were also reported in the country.

“So we formed a team and we will reactivate it to monitor the possible cases of pox in Bacolod City,” she added.

Gensoli noted that currently, Western Visayas has no records of the mpox virus.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier warned the public to be vigilant following the detection of the country’s mpox cases in Metro Manila. Gensoli said Manila has now a total of three active mpox cases.

She said the mpox is not airborne, it’s transmitted through contact with skin or mucosal lesions, adding that the symptoms of mpox include skin rashes or mucosal lesions accompanied by fever, swollen lymph nodes and sore throat, muscle aches, back pain, and headache.

Gensoli urged the public to follow the health protocols such as covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing, ensuring good airflow, washing hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and refraining from contact with individuals who have mpox or who are manifesting symptoms of mpox infection. /MAP