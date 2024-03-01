CHO told to strengthen campaign against dengue

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the City Health Office (CHO) through Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to strengthen its campaign against dengue prevention in the city.

The resolution was authored by Council Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

According to the records of the Department of Health (DOH) Western Visayas from January 1 to February 10, Bacolod City has a total of 60 dengue cases with seven new cases from February 4 to 10.

Puentevella said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue, or break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.

“It is most common in tropical and subtropical climates. The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes,” he added.

He said, “The CHO should strengthen its campaign and provide an aggressive approach in its campaign to prevent or suppress the spread and increase of dengue fever cases in Bacolod.”*