CHO urges barangays to reactivate ‘4-o’clock habit’

Bacolod City Health Officer Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli urged all the barangay officials to reactivate the “4-o’clock habit” to prevent dengue cases from rising within their barangays.

Gensoli said dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of August 17, 2024, which is 117.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

“I am appealing to our residents especially, the barangay officials to reactive their “4-o’clock habit” so that everybody will be aware of the dengue crisis for them to clean up their surroundings because it’s a big help to prevent dengue cases,” she said.

She added the residents should clean their surroundings every 4 p.m. to destroy the mosquito breeding places.

CHO records showed Bacolod City had a total of 794 dengue cases, with three fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 365 cases and three deaths.

Of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 88 followed by Barangay Bata with 79; Barangay Villamonte, with 61 cases; Barangay Estefania, with 48 cases; Barangay Mansilingan, 46 cases; Barangay Granada, 44 cases; Barangay Sum-ag, 40 cases; Barangay Cabug, 39 cases; Barangay Mandalagan, 38 cases; Barangay Alijis, 36; Barangay Tangub, 33 cases; Barangay Banago, 29 cases; and Barangay Singcang-Airport with 28 cases.

In 2019, the Department of Health (DOH) launched the “4-o’clock habit para Deng-Ge Out!” program in the country.

“ We cannot do it alone to address the rising cases of dengue so we need the cooperation of our households,” Gensoli said.

She said they also intensified their campaign against dengue and they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays, including the schools, to prevent the increase of dengue infection.

“ We should also continue the 4S which stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying,” she added./MAP