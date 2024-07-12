Choret corporation appeals to Benitez to arrest modernized jeepney with no permit

The management of Choret Corporation, an operator of modernized vehicles in Bacolod City, is appealing to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to order the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) to arrest the modernized vehicles that are operating in Bacolod City without a business permit.

Lawyer Elnora Orola-Abaygar, legal counsel of Choret Corporation, said yesterday that some of the modernized vehicles in Bacolod are operating without business permits.

This, was after some of the Choret Corporation modernized vehicle units, which were allegedly claimed by Philip Burata, were operating without business permits.

Orola-Abaygar said the Choret Corporation is the registered owner of the 44 modernized vehicles plying Pta. Tatay- Fr. Ferrero Loop and vice-versa.

She said the eight modernized vehicles that were earlier towed by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) were owned by the Choret Corporation.

" The eight vehicles, which are part of the 44 units that were claimed by Philip Burata, are not owned by Burata," she added.

Orola-Abaygar noted that Burata was only assigned by the Choret Corporation to oversee the operation of the modernized vehicles plying Pta. Taytay- Fr. Ferrero Loop and vice-versa in October 2022, and they were also renting space within the property of Burata for P15,000 a month.

For unknown reason, Orola-Abaygar said Burata failed to remit his obligation in Choret including the income as well as the the mortgage obligation with the Land Bank of the Philippines.

She said their modernized jeepneys were being mortgaged with the Land Bank of the Philippines and they are paying P33,000 per unit.

She added that supposedly, Burata should remit P1,000 per unit every day (which is composed of 44 units) to the management of Choret Corporation, but for unknown reasons, he failed to remit since September 2023.

Orola-Abaygar said the Choret Corporation was forced to file 38 counts of carnapping against Burata.

" Despite our demand to return the operation of the modernized vehicles plying Pta. Taytay- Fr. Ferrero Loop and vice-versa, Burata illegally withheld the said units without the consent of the corporation," she said.

She added that they are also planning to file another case for Burata for qualified theft or Estafa next week because he has not been able to remit almost P20 million since September 2023 up to the present.

Orola-Abaygar noted that they also filed replevin cases and they managed to recover at least three units.

" The mayor should give a solution to the problem of the modernized jeepney in the city especially, the issue of Choret," Orola-Abaygar said.

She said they are hopeful to recover the remaining 25 units under the management of Burata.

She added that Burata cannot process the business permit because all the original documents needed for the processing of the business permit are in the possession of Choret Corporation.

The Choret Corporation earlier submitted a complaint to BTAO that the units under the management of Burata were operating without a business permit.

Of 44 units, the 25 units are still in the possession of Burata and operating without a business permit.

" BTAO should apprehend these units because they are operating without a business permit," Orola-Abaygar said.

She said the group of Burata created their corporation however, during the deadline, they failed to push through the corporation.

She added they are no longer interested in settling with Burata because it's already too much damage to the corporation.

Lawyer Rey Gorgonio, legal counsel of the complainant Philip Burata, earlier said they will file eight counts of carnapping and grave coercion against

Patrick Lacson, head of BTAO, two personnel of BTAO, and the manager of Metro Towing Services for impounding the eight units of modernized vehicles.

He said on July 5, 2024, the traffic enforcers stopped the eight units of Choret modernized vehicles, owned by Burata, along Araneta Street for an alleged operation without stickers or a business permit.

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy chief of BTAO, earlier said the eight units were claimed by the Choret Corporation on Saturday, July 6, and they paid P2,500 per unit for the towing and other penalties for operating as colorum,

He said the management also promised to secure a necessary permit so they can continue their operation./MAP.