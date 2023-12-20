Christmas bonding with classmates

This is a time of the year when friends gather to celebrate Christmas in a simple but meaningful way.

It need not be grandiose. The essence of the celebration need not be costly, but something memorable to all.

They are the Class L31 of the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos - Bacolod School of Law who decided to celebrate Christmas in advance after hurdling the ebbs of the midterm of Law School.

They had fun together. But when it came to their studies, most of them did their best efforts to comply with the academic requirements of law school.

On December 16, this group decided to have a Christmas dinner at ElGons Secret Garden at Lopez Jaena Street, Bacolod City.

They opted for a dinner buffet so that they could enjoy the sumptuous dinner and exchange pleasantries under an Alfresco setting.

The Kulay Pikata Band performed during the said night and a lot of groups also had their Christmas dinners in the said place.

The L31 Class under UNO-R School of Law Dean Dodie Turla spent time together and enjoyed the night.

They had games using empty bottles of beer with straws, picking color-coded chocolates from one paper plate to another, using chopsticks and lastly, they exchanged Christmas gifts.

The simple Christmas gathering aimed to strengthen their bond necessary to keep them going despite the challenges of law school.*