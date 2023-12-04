Thursday Club, a Bacolod-based organization of businessmen and civic leaders founded in 1993, celebrated its 30 th Anniversary and Christmas Party at the NFSP Social Hall, NFSP Compound, Alijis, Bacolod City. (seated from left) Andy Benedicto, Monet Kilayko, Enrique Rojas, Judge Roberto Chiongson, Manny Parroco, Boy Geronca and Louie Ng; (standing from left) Lito Aves, Mel Mabayag, Butch Bacaoco, Mikey Benedicto, Alex Tan, Andy Benedicto, Jr, Harish Nandwani, Atty Tony Uy, Haresh Chugani, Demet Ruiz, Uly Primacio and Gerard Gonzales.