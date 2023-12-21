Christmas party turns into reunion of former colleagues

Numerous mainstream or legacy media attended the Christmas party organized by Bacolod Congressman Greg Gasataya, his daughter Inday Franz, Punong Barangay of Mansilingan and Mr. Ian Manuel Lo held at Chalet, L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on December 19.

The attendees represented the various media outlets in Bacolod City.

Bacolod Congressman Gasataya was happy to see his former colleagues in the media who came to the Christmas gathering despite their busy schedules, “each one of us has chosen to be here and celebrate in advance the Christmas season.

Congressman Gasataya was formerly a broadcaster of Bombo Radyo Bacolod before he entered the realm of politics.

Mansilingan Punong Barangay Inday Franz expressed gratitude to the mainstream media during her first meeting with them along with her Tatay Congressman Greg Gasataya.

She said her Tatay told her about his humble beginnings as a media practitioner, a former anchorman of Bombo Radyo Bacolod who honed his heart for genuine public service. She thanked the mainstream media for performing a role that has an impact on people’s lives, a role that has significantly changed many lives.

“Thank you for being a part of my Tatay’s humble beginnings and thank you for your selfless service to the people,” she said.*