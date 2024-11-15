Church outreach brings support to Mambuloc community

The Mambuloc Outreach Team, organized by the Middlers and Midlights group of Tangub Missionary Baptist Church, held a medical outreach mission on November 9 at Central Block Inn's second floor in Mambuloc, Bacolod City.

The program, which began around 8 a.m., offered health education and spiritual enrichment to residents. Deacon Gilbert Flores delivered the welcome address to the 100 participants. A message of salvation was also given by Romeo Atis Jr., the group’s president.

Dr. Rocyl Balinas delivered an engaging lecture on the benefits of breastfeeding, addressing many questions from mothers in attendance.

Pastor Roberto Torreverde, TMBC’s resident pastor, and Youth Pastor Rovil Marañon were also present to support the community's spiritual well-being. Every Saturday, TMBC's Mambuloc Outreach Team, including Maribeth Navarro, Caren Treyes, Junil Vinson, and Ruby Joy Vinson gathered the local children for Bible storytelling. At the same time, a Bible study for adults is facilitated by Atis.

The children's group is divided by gender to ensure order, with volunteers Sai and Caren overseeing the boys, and Junil and Ruby Joy assisting the girls.

The crowd control and setup were facilitated by Norberto Legatam. Tokens, including rice, canned goods, and misua, were provided to families who participated, reinforcing the outreach team’s commitment to the community's health and wellness. The activity concluded around 11 a.m.