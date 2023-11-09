Circulo de Bacolod officers 2023-2025 take oath

The Circulo de Bacolod officers for 2023-2025 took their oath of office in rites held at the Bacolod City Government Center recently.

President Victoria D. Angodung serves as the 5th President of the organization.

Bacolod City Councilor Em Ang administered the oath of the new members.

The other organization officers include Atty. Juan N. Orola, Jr., the Honorary Chairman; Victoria D. Angodung; Marietta E. Laguardia, Vice President for Internal Affairs;

Sandra T. Sycip, Vice President for External Affairs; Carmenda S. Leonoras, Ph.D, Secretary; Blyth D. Balbin, Treasurer; Merceditas C. Guevara, Auditor and Marilyn Lopez, MBA, JD, Ph.D as PIO.

The Board of Directors are Victoria D. Angodung, Marietta L. Laguardia, Imogone Kanaan and Sandra T. Sucip.

The Honorary Board of Directors are Shirly S. Ledesma and Atty. Milagros B. Moya.

President Angodung in her message said, “First and foremost, I thank the Lord for bringing all of us together for this very important occasion for Circulo de Bacolod which for more than 2 years had been silenced by the pandemic. Secondly, I want to thank in a very special way the officers, members and even non-members whom without them this important occasion would not have been possible.

“I thank all of you for the honor and privilege to be your President which I humbly and sincerely accept. In our induction, I will be serving as the 5th President of Circulo de Bacolod since August 2000 when it was officially registered. The other significant Presidents that have served their terms before we made Circulo de Bacolod a dynamic figure in Bacolod society,” Angodung said.

She added that the late Louisa Medel Reyes, Howard, Atty. Milagros Moya, Ms. Shirley Ledesma, the longest serving president and the late Dr. Ver Lacson.

In between 1998 up to the present Circulo de Bacolod is favored by the unmatched leadership of former Congressman and City Administrator Atty. John Orola, Jr.

“I know the task that lies ahead demands a serious commitment to our Club's mission to instill to every Bacolodnons and Negrense the love for preserving and promoting our very own Art Culture and History, Anything that our club does today will leave a legacy to this present generation and the future.

With the support of our friends and all those who believe in our advocacy. The Circulo de Bacolod vows to pursue with dedication and relentless effort to fulfill our mission and vision,” she said.*