City Government condemns killing of cop in drug bust

THE Bacolod City Government condemned the killing of a policeman in a drug bust along Alijis Road in front of Jade Court II, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Thursday evening, April 9, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said an attack on police force is a direct attack on the safety, security, and peace of every Bacolodnon, and it is a challenge that they will not leave unanswered.

"The City Government of Bacolod strongly condemns this senseless act of violence against our law enforcement personnel," he said.

On April 9, Police Master Sergeant Romulo Galvez, a member Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Police Station 9 of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO, was conducting a drug bust along with his team against the 32-year-old suspect who suddenly drew a caliber .45 firearm and shot him.

Galvez sustained a gunshot wound on his right thigh and was brought to Bacolod Adventist Medical Center.

Despite medical intervention, Galvez did not survive and expired at 12:08 a.m. on April 10 due hypovolemic shock secondary to a gunshot wound.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, was also arrested. Police recovered from his possession several plastic sachets containing marijuana with estimated market value of P48,000 and the marked money.

Operatives also recovered one caliber .45 pistol with magazine loaded with five live ammunition.

On the same day prior to the operation, Gasataya said that Galvez had successfully served multiple warrants of arrest, showing his dedication and commitment to his duties to serve and protect.

He said Galvez was a former member of Special Weapon and Tactics (Swat) and a highly decorated officer whose superiors held him in the absolute highest regard.

"He died a hero in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in our city's ongoing pursuit of peace, justice, and the eradication of the illegal drug trade. His bravery will not be forgotten," he added.

The mayor already met with Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Eugene Rebadomia and the bereaved family.

Gasataya said the City Government also extended immediate assistance to the family of Galvez and remains committed to providing continued support throughout this difficult time.

"Galvez exemplified the highest standard of duty and is a true hero of Bacolod City. We honor his sacrifice by ensuring that the justice he so bravely defended is delivered absolutely and without compromise," he said. (MAP)