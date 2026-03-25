City Government facilitates to provide fuel subsidy to trike drivers

THE Bacolod City Government is now facilitating to provide a fuel subsidy to members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (Toda) operating in various barangays amid rising fuel prices.

On March 24, 2026, Mayor Greg Gasataya held a meeting with Toda members at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) lobby and discussed the application process for a fuel subsidy.

“We requested this meeting to compile a comprehensive database and to have all Toda presidents verify their members’ lists. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided guidelines on how to apply for the fuel subsidy,” Gasataya said.

He said the Toda officials should submit complete and verified list of members to the DSWD before the deadline, as this is crucial for verifying and forwarding the final list of beneficiaries.

The submission deadline is set on March 25 at 7 p.m., then it will be encoded by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) and will be forwarded to the DSWD for its approval.

The mayor urged Toda members to list only active drivers to avoid conflicts and ensure accurate processing.

“This is the most important time for us to unite, as everyone is impacted by this crisis,” Gasataya said.

Before the consultation with Toda, Gasataya and City Administrator Mark Mayo met with the DSSD officials to ensure the immediate release of fuel aid.

Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) records revealed that in 2025, the city has a total of 6,200 registered operating tricycles, but only 2,600 secured a mayor's permit as of March 2026.

Pedro Arib, president of Bacolod Barangay Banago Toda, said they are hopeful that all their members will receive the subsidy due to the rising fuel costs.

“Our members expect to receive assistance since fuel prices are so high now, and some even have students to support,” he said.

Arib also expressed gratitude to the City for holding the meeting for them to avail themselves of the fuel subsidy from the National Government.

He also appealed to the City Government to enforce measures to curb colorum tricycle operations and encouraged drivers to formalize their registration with Toda. (MAP)